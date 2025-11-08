Ultramarine & Pigments standalone net profit rises 9.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 180.87 crore

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments rose 9.96% to Rs 19.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 180.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 153.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.180.87153.6614.4015.7030.5627.8625.9823.6419.9918.18

