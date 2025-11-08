VA Tech Wabag Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 70 cr

VA Tech Wabag reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 95.6 crore, registering a 22.09% rise over Rs 78.3 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 21.9% to Rs 140.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 12.2%, compared to 12.4% in the previous year.

Total expenses climbed 16.75% YoY to Rs 636.4 crore, primarily due to a 16.42% rise in the cost of sales and services to Rs 531.7 crore. Employee benefit expenses also increased 15.3% to Rs 61.8 crore during the quarter.

Order intake of approximately Rs 3,400 crore, with a robust order book of Rs 16,000 crore, including framework contractsensuring strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters. VA TECH WABAG also maintained a strong financial position with a gross cash position of Rs 797.9 crore and a net cash position of Rs 561.4 crore. Notably, this marks the 11th consecutive quarter of a net cash positive position for the company. Commenting on the results, Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director of VA TECH WABAG, said: The strategic wins in Ultra-Pure Water and Compressed Bio-Gas open new avenues in the fast-growing Future Energy Solutions segment. With a strong order book of around ₹158 billion and a well-diversified global presence, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory.