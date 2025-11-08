Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 70 cr

VA Tech Wabag Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
VA Tech Wabag reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 95.6 crore, registering a 22.09% rise over Rs 78.3 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 21.9% to Rs 140.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 12.2%, compared to 12.4% in the previous year.

Total expenses climbed 16.75% YoY to Rs 636.4 crore, primarily due to a 16.42% rise in the cost of sales and services to Rs 531.7 crore. Employee benefit expenses also increased 15.3% to Rs 61.8 crore during the quarter.

Order intake of approximately Rs 3,400 crore, with a robust order book of Rs 16,000 crore, including framework contractsensuring strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

VA TECH WABAG also maintained a strong financial position with a gross cash position of Rs 797.9 crore and a net cash position of Rs 561.4 crore. Notably, this marks the 11th consecutive quarter of a net cash positive position for the company.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Mittal, chairman & managing director of VA TECH WABAG, said: The strategic wins in Ultra-Pure Water and Compressed Bio-Gas open new avenues in the fast-growing Future Energy Solutions segment. With a strong order book of around ₹158 billion and a well-diversified global presence, we are poised to accelerate our growth trajectory.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose 2.13% to settle at Rs 1389.40 on 7 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

