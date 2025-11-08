Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 775.14 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 54.18% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 775.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 673.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.775.14673.805.669.5938.8773.3331.4767.6323.4551.18

