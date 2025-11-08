Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 47.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.88% to Rs 2001.59 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 47.28% to Rs 90.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.88% to Rs 2001.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1213.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2001.591213.9515.0815.88234.83158.30125.8282.1590.8661.69

