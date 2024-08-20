Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd and I G Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2024.

Uma Exports Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 105.84 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 45391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17889 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1411.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8946 shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd soared 16.61% to Rs 415.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5194 shares in the past one month.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd added 16.32% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47735 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd gained 13.76% to Rs 699.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31758 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5710 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

