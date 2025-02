Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 23.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.47% to Rs 61.21 crore

Net profit of Umang Dairies rose 23.94% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 19.47% to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.2176.015.214.492.412.221.340.990.880.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News