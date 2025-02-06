Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit rises 18.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 756.54 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India rose 18.15% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 756.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 665.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.756.54665.5617.7618.29117.32101.4416.8214.0511.9810.14

