Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit rises 18.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 756.54 crore

Net profit of Sapphire Foods India rose 18.15% to Rs 11.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 756.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 665.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales756.54665.56 14 OPM %17.7618.29 -PBDT117.32101.44 16 PBT16.8214.05 20 NP11.9810.14 18

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

