Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 367.71% to Rs 37.23 crore

Net profit of Unifinz Capital India reported to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 367.71% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales37.237.96 368 OPM %28.15-0.38 -PBDT8.64-1.24 LP PBT8.26-1.43 LP NP6.14-1.07 LP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

