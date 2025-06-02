TCPL Packaging Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 38 crore

TCPL Packaging's consolidated net profit jumped 32.75% to Rs 38.02 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 28.64 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 5.80% year on year to Rs 416.23 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 39.48 crore in Q4 FY25, up by 4.77% from Rs 37.68 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA rose 2% year on year to Rs 72.1 crore during the quarter. EBITDA margin reduced to 17.1% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 17.6% registered in Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rallied 44% to Rs 143 crore on 15.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,742.57 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Commenting on the performance for Q4 & FY2025, Saket Kanoria, managing director, TCPL Packaging, said: We are pleased to report a robust financial performance for FY25, marked by a 15% growth in revenue, a 17% increase in EBITDA, and a 44% rise in Profit after tax. These results reflect our operational excellence and the successful execution of growth initiatives, despite a subdued domestic demand environment. We have also initiated plans to establish an in-house gravure cylinder manufacturing facility, which is expected to be commissioned in Q3 FY2026 with an annual capacity of 12,000 cylinders. This backward integration initiative will leverage advanced engraving technologies to enhance process control, print quality, and delivery speed, further strengthening TCPLs competitive edge. Aligned with our commitment to shareholder value, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share, marking 25 consecutive years of uninterrupted payouts and reflecting our consistent dividend policy. As part of our broader commitment to sustainability, we are announcing a target to achieve carbon neutrality for operational (Scope 1 and 2) emissions by 2040, using FY202324 as the baseline year.

We are also focused on strengthening our ESG disclosures and scoring frameworks, supported by the ongoing development of our first Integrated Report. These initiatives are integral to strengthening TCPLs sustainability credentials and positioning the Company as a responsible, future-ready packaging partner for customers globally. Looking ahead, TCPLs strong balance sheet and disciplined investments provide a solid foundation to pursue emerging opportunities in the dynamic packaging sector. With a consistent 30-year revenue CAGR of 17.6%, we continue to evaluate avenues to sustain higher growth rates and create long-term value for our stakeholders. As the Indian packaging industry consolidates around larger, organised players, our emphasis on innovation, operational strength, and expanding presence ensures we remain well-positioned to drive sustainable growth and strengthen our industry presence.