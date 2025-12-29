UNIMECH expands precision engineering unit 3 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has expanded its Precision Engineering Facility (Unit 3) w.e.f. 29 December 2025 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The existing Unit 3 facility having a built-up area of approximately 33,000 sq. ft. measuring has been expanded by an additional 62,000 sq. ft. taking to a total built-up area of approximately 95,000 sq. ft. The expanded facility will continue to cater to the manufacturing and assembly of high-precision components for the Nuclear, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and allied industrial sectors.

