STALLION receives environmental clearance for proposed 10,000 MTPA R32 manufacturing plant

Stallion India Fluorochemicals has received environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Aulhomy (SEIAA), Rajasthan, for proposed R-32 obtained manufacturing plant with an approved capacity of 10,000 MT per annum, generation of Hydrochloric Acid (HCI - 30%) as a by-product with a capacity of 46,460 MT per annum, and manufacture of non-EC blended refrigerants including R-410A, R-407C, R- 404A, R-507A, R-454B, R-513A, R-515B, R-449A and R-448A with an aggregate capacity of 7,500 MT per annum, at Plot No. SP3-10, RIICO Industrial Area, Ukhaliya, Tehsil - Hurda, District - Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content