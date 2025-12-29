ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

ACME Solar Holdings advanced 2.25% to Rs 236.20 after the company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named ACME Greentech Nineteen.

According to the companys exchange filing, ACME Greentech Nineteen was incorporated on 23 December 2025 and has its registered office in Gurugram, Haryana, India.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with the objective of undertaking businesses related to the development, establishment, and operation of power generation and renewable energy projects.

ACME Solar Holdings has subscribed to 100% of the initial paid-up share capital of the subsidiary in cash, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.