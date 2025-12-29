Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings gains after incorporating new renewable energy subsidiary

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings advanced 2.25% to Rs 236.20 after the company announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named ACME Greentech Nineteen.

According to the companys exchange filing, ACME Greentech Nineteen was incorporated on 23 December 2025 and has its registered office in Gurugram, Haryana, India.

The subsidiary has been incorporated with the objective of undertaking businesses related to the development, establishment, and operation of power generation and renewable energy projects.

ACME Solar Holdings has subscribed to 100% of the initial paid-up share capital of the subsidiary in cash, amounting to Rs 1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 115.06 crore in Q2 FY26, up 652.51% as against Rs 15.29 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 80.18% YoY to Rs 467.74 crore in Q2 September 2025.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

