Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
India VIX rallied 6.22% to 9.72.

The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures closed at 25,955.80, a premium of 13.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,942.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 100.20 points or 0.38% to 25,942.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.22% to 9.72.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

