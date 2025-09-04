Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Solar Industries India reports explosion at its unit in Chakdoh, Nagpur

Solar Industries India reports explosion at its unit in Chakdoh, Nagpur

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
Solar Industries India announced that an explosion incident had occurred on 04 September 2025 at 12:33 am in Crystallization Building while performing crystallization process of an energetic material in Solar Industries India, Chakdoh, Nagpur (MH).

The safety mechanism systems got activated and people working in the area were evacuated as per the emergency procedure, before the explosion took place.

Due to the shock impact of explosion, one person has lost his life, and eight persons were injured in areas near by this building. The Company deeply mourns this loss of life and stands with the family of the deceased in this moment of grief.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

