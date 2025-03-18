United Drilling Tools jumps on bagging order worth Rs 14 crore from Oil India

United Drilling Tools (UTDL) rallied 4.56% to Rs 225.70 after the company announced that it has received a supply order worth Rs 13.73 crore from Oil India.

Shares of Oil India added 2.10% to Rs 386.10 on the BSE.

The order involves the supply of a heavy-duty, truck-mounted dual-drum hydraulic wireline unit with a PTO (power take-off).

The procurement of these winches, equipped with zone 2 power packs and specialized electrical systems, marks a significant step forward. These winches are specifically designed to operate safely in hazardous environments, such as oil wells with potential explosive gas leaks.

These specialized units will be used for executing complex down-hole operations in oil and gas wells for Oil India and will be delivered over a period of 4-6 months.

This order marks another milestone in the long-standing relationship between United Drilling Tools and Oil India, reaffirming UDTL's position as a trusted provider of advanced technology and equipment for the oil and gas sector.

Over the years, UDTL has built a strong and enduring relationship with both Indian and international customers, consistently delivering top-tier equipment, products, and services to support their operations.

Commenting on the order book position, Manoj Kumar Arora, chief financial officer of the company, stated, This order further reinforces Oil India Limiteds trust in our quality, technical expertise, and commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the oil and gas industry.

We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership and contributing to the customers success with our reliable, high-performance equipment.

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 56.66% stake in the company.

