Volumes soar at Mastek Ltd counter

Raymond Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 March 2025.

Mastek Ltd witnessed volume of 37.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.88% to Rs.2,491.00. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd saw volume of 29.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.57% to Rs.1,447.70. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 320.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.27% to Rs.145.45. Volumes stood at 37.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd recorded volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares. The stock gained 8.90% to Rs.2,710.40. Volumes stood at 31606 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 27.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.89 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.70% to Rs.719.35. Volumes stood at 6.57 lakh shares in the last session.

