United Spirits Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 40.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.13% rally in NIFTY and a 18.3% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395.95, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24162.8. The Sensex is at 79107.38, up 0.19%.United Spirits Ltd has gained around 7.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61495.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1399.5, down 0.57% on the day. United Spirits Ltd jumped 40.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.13% rally in NIFTY and a 18.3% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 74.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

