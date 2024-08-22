United Spirits Ltd up for third consecutive session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1454.35, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.69% jump in NIFTY and a 22.06% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1454.35, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24828.7. The Sensex is at 81097.7, up 0.24%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 9.19% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 63091.9, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1456.65, up 1.68% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 43.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.69% jump in NIFTY and a 22.06% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 75.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

