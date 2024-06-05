Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

Jun 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1275.6, up 5.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.13% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1275.6, up 5.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 3.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55172.5, up 4.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1282.25, up 6.12% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 47.13% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% jump in NIFTY and a 12.71% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

