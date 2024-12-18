Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Power index decreasing 155.97 points or 2.08% at 7351.25 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.22%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.64%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 2.52%),NTPC Ltd (down 2.35%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 1.84%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.56%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.52%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.39%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.32%).

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 440.07 or 0.77% at 56488.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.12 points or 0.71% at 16285.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.1 points or 0.61% at 24186.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 531.59 points or 0.66% at 80152.86.

On BSE,1393 shares were trading in green, 2530 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

