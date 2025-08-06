Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 27.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.28% to Rs 72.98 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company rose 27.16% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.28% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.72.9862.763.453.232.582.081.631.431.030.81

