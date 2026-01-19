Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda and Uno Minda Kyoraku to invest Rs 6.50 cr in Hexa Sunshine

Uno Minda and Uno Minda Kyoraku to invest Rs 6.50 cr in Hexa Sunshine

Uno Minda has approved the investment by the company and Uno Minda Kyoraku (UMKL), subsidiary in the equity shares of M/s. Hexa Sunshine, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), aggregating upto Rs 6.50 crore i.e., Rs 5.25 crore by the company and Rs 1.25 crore by UMKL, in one or more tranches, for sourcing power through wind and solar energy for their units situated in the state of Gujarat.

The purpose of acquiring shares is for availing Open Access renewable Power (Solar & Wind) by the Company as well as Uno Minda Kyoraku for their units situated in the state of Gujarat thereby increasing their share of power consumption through renewable energy.

