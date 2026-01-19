Hatsun Agro rises as Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product rose 1.94% to Rs 938.75 after the company reported a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations increased 17.6% YoY to Rs 2,363.72 crore, compared with Rs 2,009.75 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue declined 2.6% QoQ from Rs 2,427.59 crore in the September quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 78.92 crore, up 41.8% YoY from Rs 55.67 crore in Q3 FY25, though down 46.51% QoQ from Rs 147.53 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose 48% YoY to Rs 60.58 crore, compared with Rs 40.94 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, PAT declined 44.70% from Rs 109.54 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operationally, performance during the quarter was supported by steady consumer demand across core dairy categories and stable milk procurement from Hatsun Agro Products farmer network. On the cost front, total expenses increased 16.94% to Rs 2,287.76 crore, compared with Rs 1,956.33 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of materials consumed rose 11.62% to Rs 1,567.33 crore, while employee benefits expense increased 33.80% to Rs 78.50 crore. Finance costs declined 23.77% to Rs 33.12 crore from Rs 43.45 crore a year ago, offering some relief. Hatsun Agro Product is one of Indias leading private-sector dairy companies. Its brand portfolio includes Arun Ice creams, Arokya Milk, Hatsun Dairy Products, ibaco, Santosa & Milky Moo. With 4,000+ HAP daily Exclusive Stores, HAP has expanded its footprint across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Bihar.