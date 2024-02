Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 20.83% to Rs 3522.91 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 19.43% to Rs 193.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 161.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 20.83% to Rs 3522.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2915.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3522.912915.4910.7811.61402.58354.83270.02239.88193.46161.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel