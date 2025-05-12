Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UPL consolidated net profit rises 2140.00% in the March 2025 quarter

UPL consolidated net profit rises 2140.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 15573.00 crore

Net profit of UPL rose 2140.00% to Rs 896.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 15573.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14078.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 897.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1200.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.21% to Rs 46637.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43098.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales15573.0014078.00 11 46637.0043098.00 8 OPM %20.3213.13 -15.289.97 - PBDT2357.00929.00 154 3987.00928.00 330 PBT1652.00135.00 1124 1237.00-1835.00 LP NP896.0040.00 2140 897.00-1200.00 LP

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

