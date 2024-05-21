Sales rise 369.66% to Rs 20.43 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 369.66% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2154.00% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 57.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.434.3557.8532.5616.25-78.6223.093.293.28-3.5013.220.903.28-3.5013.190.872.74-2.8011.270.50

