Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Upsurge Investment & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Upsurge Investment &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 369.66% to Rs 20.43 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 369.66% to Rs 20.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2154.00% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.67% to Rs 57.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.434.35 370 57.8532.56 78 OPM %16.25-78.62 -23.093.29 - PBDT3.28-3.50 LP 13.220.90 1369 PBT3.28-3.50 LP 13.190.87 1416 NP2.74-2.80 LP 11.270.50 2154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TCFC Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

EaseMyTrip joins ONDC network

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2004 built MR product tanker "Jag Pahel"

IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

INR near three week high against US dollar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story