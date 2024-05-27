Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Net Long Position At 11-Week High

US Dollar Index Net Long Position At 11-Week High

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures continued to increase their net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 3518 contracts in the data reported through May 21, 2024, its highest level since March 12th. This was a weekly addition of 1083 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Continue To Rise

US Dollar Index Speculators Further Reduce Net Short Position

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

US Dollar Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In Nearly 3-Years

US Dollar Index Speculators Increase Net Long Position

Benchmarks turn rangebound; consumer durables gain

Dr Reddy's Russian arm inks product distribution agreement with Novartis

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy expands rail infra at its steel plant in Odisha

Glenmark Pharma net loss widens to Rs 1,239 cr in Q4 FY24

Aster DM Healthcare plans Rs 250 cr additional infrastructure expansion for Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story