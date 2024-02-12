Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures edged up slightly, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 1539 contracts in the data reported through February 06, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 1167 net contracts but still lingering at its lowest level in around two and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Dollar Index At Eight Week High; COT Report Indicates Further Fall IN Speculative Net Longs

Fusionnet announces Full Stack Connectivity, Managed Security, and Managed Wi-Fi Services for Enterprise segment

Amidst a flurry of speculation, Foxhog's IPO is set to be listed in November 2023

SJVN drops after Q3 PAT slumps 52% YoY To Rs 139 cr

Aurobindo Pharma gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 936 cr

Advanced Enzyme Tech gains after Q3 PAT rises 52% YoY

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels makes decent debut

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story