US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Lower

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures inched marginally lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 1546 contracts in the data reported through February 20, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 456 net contracts and lingering at its lowest level in around two and half years.

