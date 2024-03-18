Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Rise Considerably

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Rise Considerably

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures edged up considerably, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 6186 contracts in the data reported through March 12, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 3087 net contracts and the speculative long position is off its lowest level in around two and half years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Marginal Rise In US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Edge Up Slightly

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Dollar Index At Eight Week High; COT Report Indicates Further Fall IN Speculative Net Longs

US Dollar Index Speculative Longs Edge Higher

Indices trade lower; IT shares under pressure

Coforge to raise Rs 3,200 cr via QIP

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging licenses renewal contract from BMC

Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves production milestones

Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story