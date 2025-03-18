Insolation Energy wins order worth Rs 340 cr

From Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation

Insolation Energy has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) for design, Supply, Erection, Testing and commissioning including comprehensive Operation and Maintenance for 25 years from the date of commissioning of Roof Top Solar on State Government Buildings/ State Government undertakings building in Rajasthan under Hybrid Annuity Mode in three districts of Rajasthan Namely Jaipur, Dausa and Churu for aggregate sales consideration of Rs. 340.20 crore.

