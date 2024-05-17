Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US FDA concludes audit of Indoco's Rabale facility & IAS division with zero observations

US FDA concludes audit of Indoco's Rabale facility &amp; IAS division with zero observations

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indoco Remedies said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) successfully completed inspection of its API Kilo Lab manufacturing facility at Rabale, Navi Mumbai and Indoco Analytical Solutions (IAS) division.

The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies, said: We are extremely happy with the outcome of this inspection. This achievement reflects our relentless focus on quality and compliance in everything we do. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of our products while maintaining the trust of our customers and stakeholders.

Indoco is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities, 7 for FDFs and 4 for APIs, supported by an R&D Centre and a CRO facility. During the fourth quarter of FY 2023-24, consolidated revenues of Indoco Remedies grew by 2.4% YoY to Rs 439.08 crore while the profit after tax declined by 14.6% YoY to Rs 22.03 crore.

The scrip rose 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 322.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indoco Remedies allots 31,850 equity shares under ESOP

Indoco Remedies to purchase land for expansion purpose

Indoco Remedies consolidated net profit declines 12.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Healthcare shares rise

Venus Remedies secures GMP approval from UNICEF

Chemplast Sanmar signs LoI for manufacture of new pipeline of Active Ingredient

US: Stocks close lower on profit taking

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zydus enters into licensing and supply agreement with MSN Laboaratories

Stock Alert: Vedanta, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, Sanghvi Movers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story