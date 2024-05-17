Indoco Remedies said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) successfully completed inspection of its API Kilo Lab manufacturing facility at Rabale, Navi Mumbai and Indoco Analytical Solutions (IAS) division.

The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aditi Panandikar, managing director, Indoco Remedies, said: We are extremely happy with the outcome of this inspection. This achievement reflects our relentless focus on quality and compliance in everything we do. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of our products while maintaining the trust of our customers and stakeholders.

Indoco is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company. The company has 11 manufacturing facilities, 7 for FDFs and 4 for APIs, supported by an R&D Centre and a CRO facility. During the fourth quarter of FY 2023-24, consolidated revenues of Indoco Remedies grew by 2.4% YoY to Rs 439.08 crore while the profit after tax declined by 14.6% YoY to Rs 22.03 crore.

The scrip rose 0.69% to currently trade at Rs 322.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News