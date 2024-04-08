Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Stocks climb on robust jobs data

US Stocks climb on robust jobs data

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US share market finished session significantly higher on Friday, 05 April 2024, as investors chased for bargain hunting following recent selloff and stronger than expected non-farm payroll employment data.

Robust jobs report hinted a potential easing of wage pressures and enhances the prospects of a gentle landing for the U.S. economy. This development potentially delaying anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year.

At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rebounded 307.06 points, or 0.8%, to 38,904.04, snapping four straight session of losses. The S&P500 index added 57.13 points, or 1.11%, to 5,204.34. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index increased by 199.44 points, or 1.24%, to 16,248.52. For the week, the Dow plunged by 2.3%, while the S&P 500 slumped by 1% and the Nasdaq slid by 0.8%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed higher, with communication services sector outperformed, rising 1.61%, followed by industrials (up 1.43%) and information technology (up 1.38%) sectors.

The Wall Street suffered steep selloff pressure late afternoon amid continued surge in crude oil price which raised concerns that higher energy prices will keep inflation elevated and convince the Federal Reserve to hold off on lowering interest rates.

ECONOMIC NEWS: The Labor Department released non-farm payroll employment report on Friday showing it spiked by 303,000 jobs in March after surging by a downwardly revised 270,000 jobs in February. The report also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8% in March from 3.9% in February. The Labor Department said the annual rate of wage growth slowed to 4.1% in March from 4.3% in February.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

US Market ends lower as inflation report looms

US S&amp;P500 closes above psychological mark of 5,000

US Stocks end Friday session softer on profit taking

US Stocks closed mixed ahead of Easter break

US Market rebounds on bargain buying

Tata Steel, Titan Company, Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India in focus

South Indian Bank appoints Vinod Francis as CFO

Market may open on soft note

India's Forex Reserves Hit Fresh All-Time High Of $645.58 Billion

Gulshan Polyols wins order for supply of ethanol to OMCs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story