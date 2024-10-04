US stocks end lower amid cautious trades

The US stocks ended lower on Thursday but saw a good intraday recovery. Traders remained cautious amid the ongoing Middle East conflict and the anticipation of the jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.44%, the S&P 500 fell by 0.17%, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 0.04%. US President Joe Biden warned that the US was considering strikes on Iranian oil facilities in response to Tehran's missile attack on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel continued its military campaign against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, with new air strikes targeting Beirut.

Economic cues were lax. September saw a further marked expansion of US services activity as demand was helped in part by a reduction in interest rates. New business continued to rise solidly, leading to a build-up of unfinished work as companies were cautious with regards to hiring in the face of strong cost pressures. In fact, input prices rose at the joint-fastest pace in a year, with selling price inflation also accelerating. Meanwhile, business confidence dropped markedly due to concerns of a slowdown in the economy.

