Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 76.41 points or 1.54% at 5038.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.5%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.5%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 3.2%),EMS Ltd (up 2.39%),CESC Ltd (up 2.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.24%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.21%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.09%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 1.99%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.89%).

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 0.38%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 641.5 or 1.29% at 50442.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.31 points or 1.01% at 15066.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.25% at 23797.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 61.02 points or 0.08% at 78644.83.

On BSE,2461 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

