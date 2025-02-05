Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Telecom shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 43.9 points or 1.58% at 2813.89 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 19.98%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 8.39%),HFCL Ltd (up 3.97%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.77%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 2.54%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.13%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.98%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.8%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.32%).

On the other hand, Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.24%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 641.5 or 1.29% at 50442.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.31 points or 1.01% at 15066.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.25% at 23797.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 61.02 points or 0.08% at 78644.83.

On BSE,2461 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

