Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 501 points or 2.01% at 25449.12 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.92%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.71%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.2%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.8%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.2%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.02%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 641.5 or 1.29% at 50442.57.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 151.31 points or 1.01% at 15066.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.3 points or 0.25% at 23797.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 61.02 points or 0.08% at 78644.83.

On BSE,2461 shares were trading in green, 680 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

