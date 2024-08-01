Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 67.07 points or 1.01% at 6729.98 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 4.79%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.06%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.82%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 1.53%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.49%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.35%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.25%), and NLC India Ltd (up 1.06%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 2.82%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 1.59%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 1.35%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 225.86 or 0.41% at 55558.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 53.08 points or 0.32% at 16758.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.39% at 25049.

More From This Section

Metal shares gain

Infosys Ltd Slips 0.7%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.09%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.57%

Indices open at fresh life highs; Nifty above 25,050; Sensex breaches 82k

Market opens on a firm note; breadth strong

The BSE Sensex index was up 303.92 points or 0.37% at 82045.26.

On BSE,2029 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nifty rallies from 20,000 to 25,000 in 221 sessions; Check top movers here

Dixon Technologies to open new Chennai facility for top notebook brands

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 1, live time (IST), streaming

Indians get second shot at H-1B visa: USCIS announces 2025 lottery

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits 25,000; Sensex crosses 82,000-mark for the first time

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story