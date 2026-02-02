Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 375.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 11.93% to Rs 821.15 crore

Net Loss of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 375.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 168.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 11.93% to Rs 821.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 932.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.821.15932.43-11.9911.68-490.69-237.94-490.69-237.94-375.02-168.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News