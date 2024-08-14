Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Uttam Sugar Mills standalone net profit declines 79.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 453.82 crore

Net profit of Uttam Sugar Mills declined 79.24% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 453.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 460.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales453.82460.05 -1 OPM %7.7514.45 -PBDT19.8650.68 -61 PBT8.5941.31 -79 NP6.4330.97 -79

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

