Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.1433.3364.290.030.010.030.010.020.01

