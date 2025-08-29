Shriram Finance purchases senior secures notes aggregating USD 45 million

Shriram Finance has purchased and settled USD 45,000,000 of the total principal amount outstanding of USD 150,000,000 Senior Secured Notes.

The is in reference to the USD 150,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2026 (Senior Secured Notes) under USD 3,500,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme issued through private placement to MUFG Securities EMEA plc.

