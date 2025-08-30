Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 23.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 23.25% to Rs 6711.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5445.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 30882.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26478.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.30882.0026478.0054.0452.5715220.0012921.009016.007314.006711.005445.00

