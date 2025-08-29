Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian rupee dips to record low against US dollar as equities stay slippery

Indian rupee dips to record low against US dollar as equities stay slippery

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the US dollar today, adding to recent losses on concerns over the impact of the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods. INR broke the 88 per US dollar mark and tanked around 60 paise on the day at 88.19 per US dollar. The domestic equity indices ended with modest losses today, marking the third consecutive session of decline. The weakness was attributed to fragile investor sentiment following the implementation of steep US tariffs on Indian goods. The Nifty settled below the 24,450 mark, testing two and half week low.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikran Engineering IPO subscribed 23.59 times

Tariff jitters drag equities; Sensex and Nifty post third straight decline

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.33%

NSE to conduct mock trading session on August 30

Market extent losses for 3rd-day; Nifty settles below 24,450 mark

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story