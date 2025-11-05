Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the September 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.680.73 -7 OPM %5.889.59 -PBDT0.320.12 167 PBT0.320.12 167 NP0.240.09 167

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

