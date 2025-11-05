Siyaram Silk Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 87 cr

Siyaram Silk Mills reported 27.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.70 crore on 16.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 705.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 26.9% year-on-year to Rs 114.94 crore in Q2 Sept 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 145 crore in Q2 FY26, recording the growth of 31.1% compared with Rs 110 crore in Q2 FY25, while EBITDA margin improved to 19.5% in Q2 FY26 over 17.5% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the company opened 7 ZECODE and 2 DEVO stores, taking the total count to 23 ZECODE and 12 DEVO stores as of Q2 FY26. It expects to open approximately 35 stores under both brands during FY26.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated jumped 14.6% to Rs 91.34 crore on 19.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,095.12 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26. The record date for the dividend has been set as Tuesday, 11th November 2025. Gaurav Poddar, executive director, Siyaram Silk Mills said: In Q2 FY26, we witnessed healthy growth momentum supported by favourable consumer demand and a positive macroeconomic environment. The early onset of the festive season led to improved buying sentiment across key markets, driving higher sales volumes and better realizations.

The revenue mix for Q2 FY26 comprised Fabric at 77%, Garments at 15%, and Yarn & Others at 8%. For the first half of FY26, total income stood at Rs 1,143 crore, up 19.1% y-o-y, while EBITDA and PAT grew by 22.7% and 13.9%, respectively. Looking ahead, we expect sustained consumer momentum, stable macroeconomic tailwinds, rising disposable income and the recent GST rate cut, which is likely to further boost consumer sentiment and discretionary spending in the apparel segment. Siyaram Silk Mills is amongst Indias most renowned brands and marketers of fabrics, readymade garments, and other textiles products. The company is famous for its high-quality fabrics and apparel using various blends made from poly viscose, cotton, wool, linen, bamboo and stretch. The company sells its products under multiple brands such as Siyaram, J. Hampstead, Oxemberg, and Cadini.