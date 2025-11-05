Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 5.07 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.075.775.525.720.210.240.060.070.040.03

