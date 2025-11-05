Maharashtra Seamless Q2 PAT falls 43% YoY to Rs 125 cr; revenue declines 11% amid weak demand

Maharashtra Seamless posted a subdued Q2 FY26 performance, impacted by weaker demand conditions and lower realizations across key product categories.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit declined 43.1% to Rs 125.23 crore on a 10.7% fall in total revenue to Rs 1,234.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax tumbled 42.0% year-on-year to Rs 169.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025.

Total expenses fell 2.3% YoY to Rs 1,061.62 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense rose 9% to Rs 33.31 crore, while other expenses slipped 7% to Rs 219.31 crore compared with the same period last year, reflecting controlled cost measures.