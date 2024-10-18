V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.00% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.730.509.598.000.120.080.120.080.090.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp