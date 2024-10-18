Quick Heal slumps after PAT drops 68% YoY in Q1 FY25

Quick Heal Technologies slipped 6.22% to Rs 713.30 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 67.83% to Rs 4.15 crore on 6.38% decline in net sales to Rs 78.69 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. Profit before tax stood at Rs 5.07 crore in second quarter of FY25, down 62.19% as against Rs 13.41 crore recorded in same period a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 5.07 crore in second quarter of FY25, down 62.19% as against Rs 13.41 crore recorded in same period a year ago. EBITDA deopped 71.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. EBITDA margin tumbled to 4.2% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 14% registered in corresponding quarter previous year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Total expense rose 4.22% YoY to Rs 73.62 crore during the quarter. Purchase of security software products was at Rs 0.45 crore (down 47.06% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 47.36 crore (up 13.57% YoY) during the period under review.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, I am thrilled to announce the launch of AntiFraud.AI, a groundbreaking addition, first of its kind, to our consumer security portfolio that will help in preventing digital frauds for the end consumers. This cuttiedge AI/ML native solution represents a key milestone in our Horizon-3 product roadmap, setting the stage for our future growth. We are proud to report a robust 11% YoY revenue growth and an impressive 238% EBITDA increase in H1 FY25, driven by strong performance in both consumer and enterprise verticals.

Ankit Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, Our H1 FY25 financial results demonstrate the success of our strategic initiatives and the growing demand for our cybersecurity solutions. Our momentum is a strong indicator of our future growth potential and the trust our customers place in our loterm value proposition. Our enterprise vertical continues to show continued growth, driven by the increasing adoption of our new product offerings, particularly in the Horizon-2 category.

Quick Heal Technologies is engaged in the business of providing security software products. The company caters to both domestic and international market.

